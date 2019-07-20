Home

GARTON Phyllis Frances (nee Gaudion) Passed away peace- fully on 17 July 2019, aged 86 years. Loved and loving wife of Joe (deceased) loving sister of the late Billy and Bob. Very fond aunty of Helen, Kerry and David, and many others. "In eternal peace, Forever with the Lord". A service for Phyllis will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Wednesday 24 July 2019. All communications to the "Garton Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 20, 2019
