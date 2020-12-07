Home

BEAVIS, Phyllis Jean (nee MANDER) 1919-2020 Born 12th November 1919 in Christchurch. Passed away peacefully 3rd December 2020, aged 101. Dearly loved wife of the late Graham Beavis, beloved mother of John and Crystal and mother-in- law of Godfrey (Bridger), treasured 'Mater' of Alexandra and Charles, and with a special place in the hearts of her wider family and friends. Music, faith, family, and community were central pillars in a life well-lived, providing memories that will remain with us forever. Special thanks to the staff of Atawhai Assisi Home and Hospital, Tamahere, Hamilton. A service to celebrate Phyllis' life will be held in the Bishop Selwyn Chapel at Holy Trinity Cathedral, Parnell, Auckland on Thursday 10th December at 10.30am followed by a private cremation. Correspondence to the Beavis family, PO Box 133048, Eastridge, Auckland 1146. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Phyllis' name to Tamahere Eventide Home Trust would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 7, 2020
