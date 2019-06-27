Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis KEWENE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Lorraine KEWENE

Notice Condolences

Phyllis Lorraine KEWENE Notice
KEWENE Phyllis Lorraine Died 25 June 2019 in Whangarei, aged 85. Wife of the late Wiremu Te Kariri Kewene (Bill). Loved mother of Donna and Murray Wyllie, Brett and Kristy, Grant and Joan (dec), and Teddy. Grandmother of Andrew, Katherine, Stephanie, Naomi, James, Tristan, Heath, and Darius. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty to all her family. The funeral will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals, (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Saturday 29 June 2019, followed by private cremation. All communications to Kewene Family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.