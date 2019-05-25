|
DAVID Poipoi Manuhiri Passed away peace- fully, surrounded by family on 23rd May 2019; aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Patricia Elizabeth David. Much loved father of Poi, Hana and Lee. Papa and Great Grand Papa of all his Mokos. He will be sadly missed by all his Whanau and Friends. Poi's Tangi is being held at his home in Russell. A funeral service to celebrate his life with be held at his home on Monday, 27th May 2019 at 10am; followed by burial in the Long Beach Cemetery, Russell. "Forever in our hearts" All communications please to phone 022-513-4621 Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 25, 2019