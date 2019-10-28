Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Priscilla KELLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla Rose (nee Dickey) (Piri) KELLY

Add a Memory
Priscilla Rose (nee Dickey) (Piri) KELLY Notice
KELLY, Priscilla Rose (Piri) (nee Dickey).[size=15] [nbsp][nbsp][nbsp]Born on 23 September 1932. Passed away on 25 October 2019. It is with deep regret that our mother passed peacefully in her sleep in Australia. Her ashes will be brought back to NZ by one of her daughters. Sadly missed by all her friends, whanau and her many moko, great moko and great great moko.We intend to hold a remembrance for Ma in 12 months time at the Homestead in Tamaterau 24 October 2020 before starting her final journey to Newstead Cemetery in Hamilton where she will be unveiled with our dad. "So in life so in death" Communications to: Te Tuhi Kelly [email protected] Phone +682-70914.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Priscilla's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.