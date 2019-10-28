|
|
KELLY, Priscilla Rose (Piri) (nee Dickey).[size=15] [nbsp][nbsp][nbsp]Born on 23 September 1932. Passed away on 25 October 2019. It is with deep regret that our mother passed peacefully in her sleep in Australia. Her ashes will be brought back to NZ by one of her daughters. Sadly missed by all her friends, whanau and her many moko, great moko and great great moko.We intend to hold a remembrance for Ma in 12 months time at the Homestead in Tamaterau 24 October 2020 before starting her final journey to Newstead Cemetery in Hamilton where she will be unveiled with our dad. "So in life so in death" Communications to: Te Tuhi Kelly [email protected] Phone +682-70914.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 28, 2019