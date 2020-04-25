|
WILSON Prudence Joan (Prue) (n?e Milligan) 19.05.1926 ~ 23.04.2020 Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital, aged 93 years, following a stroke. Predeceased by her husband, Martin (1980). Loving mother and mother- in-law to: Douglas Wilson (deceased 1990) & Ann Mitcalfe of Wellington; Gordon Wilson & Philippa Imrie of New Plymouth; Jessica & Sean Torley of Otaki; and Janet & David Long of Auckland. Beloved Nana of Vaughan, Brent, Phillip, Alex, Josh and Hamish. Prue will be greatly missed by her 'little brother' Struan, extended family, and numerous friends here and overseas. A special thank you to the staff at Rita Angus Retirement Village for their loving kindness and care for Prue. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington City Mission www. wellingtoncity mission.org.nz or English Language Partners Wellington www.english language.org.nz/ wellington/ would be gratefully appreciated. Messages to the Wilson family may be left in Prue's tribute book at www.tributes. co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington, 6241. Following a private cremation there will be an online funeral service on Saturday 2nd May at 2pm. Details of how to join the online service are included in Prue's Tribute Page at www. tributes.co.nz.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 25, 2020