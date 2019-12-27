Home

Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
More Obituaries for Raewyn COLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raewyn Ada COLE

COLE Raewyn Ada Peacefully at home surrounded by family; aged 72 years. Now with Jesus. Loved wife of Allen; loving mum of Ruth, Sheryl, and Wendy. Adored Nanni of six grandchildren and great Nanni of two great grandchildren. A celebration of Raewyn's life will be held in the Arise Church, 55 Great North Road, Kamo, Whangarei, on Monday, 30 December 2019 at 11:00am; to be followed by burial at the Onerahi Cemetery, Church Street, Onerahi, Whangarei. In lieu of flowers, donations made directly to North Haven Hospice, PO Box 7050, Tikipunga 0144, would be appreciated. All communications to the Cole Family, c/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 27, 2019
