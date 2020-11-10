Home

Raewyn Berenice (nee Howard) (Rae) WALTON

Raewyn Berenice (nee Howard) (Rae) WALTON Notice
WALTON, Raewyn Berenice (Rae) (nee Howard) Passed away 6 November 2020 at Whangarei Hospital. Dearly loved partner of Tim Bolt. Loved daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Thursday 26th November 2020, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations sent to Hospice - Mid North, P.O. Box 141, Kerikeri 0245, would be appreciated. All communications to the Walton Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 10, 2020
