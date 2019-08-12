|
|
DOVE Raima June Passed away in Rawene Hospital on August 10 2019. Very beloved wife and partner of Mervyn Dove. Loved mum and mother-in- law of Margaret and John, Noeline and John, and Chris. Loved Gran of Rhonda, Daniel, Dave, and Alun. Loved Great Gran of James, Luke, Mathew, Caleb, and Joseph. A service for Raima will be held on Wednesday, 14 August 2109 at 1pm in the Opononi Hall, Opononi and a service in Auckland on Friday, 16 August at 1pm at The Natural Funeral Co, 120 New North Road, Eden Tce, Auckland. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers North- land would be appreciated. Many thanks to the wonderful team at Rawene Hospital. The Natural Funeral Co., Auckland Phone 09-361-6080
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 12, 2019