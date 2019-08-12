Home

Raima June DOVE

Raima June DOVE Notice
DOVE Raima June Passed away in Rawene Hospital on August 10 2019. Very beloved wife and partner of Mervyn Dove. Loved mum and mother-in- law of Margaret and John, Noeline and John, and Chris. Loved Gran of Rhonda, Daniel, Dave, and Alun. Loved Great Gran of James, Luke, Mathew, Caleb, and Joseph. A service for Raima will be held on Wednesday, 14 August 2109 at 1pm in the Opononi Hall, Opononi and a service in Auckland on Friday, 16 August at 1pm at The Natural Funeral Co, 120 New North Road, Eden Tce, Auckland. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers North- land would be appreciated. Many thanks to the wonderful team at Rawene Hospital. The Natural Funeral Co., Auckland Phone 09-361-6080
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 12, 2019
