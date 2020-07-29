|
|
HAILES, Raymond John (Ray) Passed away peacefully at Puriri Court Resthome on the 26th of July in Whangarei. Loved father of Jackie, Grant, Michelle and Denise Father-in-law of Ken, Mike, Craig and Fiona. Special poppa of Emma and James, Ryan, Aimee and Waikeri, Shannon, Kayleigh, Jared, Abbey, Hannah, Jacinta, Liam, Chelsea, Bradley and special great poppa of Cooper, Indigo and Lucas. A Funeral service For Ray will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, Corner of Moody ave and Kamo road, Whangarei at 1:00pm on Thursday 30th July. Followed by private cremation. All communications to 'the Hailes Family' PO BOX 5116, Whangarei 0140
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 29, 2020