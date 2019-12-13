|
MAYALL Raymond John Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 10 December 2019 at Whangarei Hospital after a long and courageous battle. Dearly loved husband of Jenny. Much loved father and father-in- law of Malcolm, Gavin and Lara, Debbie, and Kerry. Treasured Poppy of Malachi, Zac, Courtney, Corey, Hayden, Leighton, Dylan, Willow-Dee, and Elijah. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals, (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Saturday 14th December 2019 followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations sent to North Haven Hospice, P.O. Box 7050, Tikipunga, would be appreciated. Many thanks to the staff of Ward 16 Whangarei Hospital, and hospice for their dedicated care. All communications to the Mayall Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 13, 2019