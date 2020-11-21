|
ROKELA, Raymond Stephen "Rocky' Passed away peacefully in Dargaville Hospital on 19th November 2020, Aged 94. Husband of the late Daphne. Most loved partner of Gail. Dearly loved father of Cherrie and good friend of Peter. Father of Lance. Very proud Pappy of Joanne and Shelley, and their children in England. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held at the Boating Club, Totara street, Dargaville, on Wednesday 25th November at 2pm. Dargaville Funeral Services 09 439 8016
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 21, 2020