KOMENE Rebecca Peacefully passed away on Sunday 15th December 2019, aged 66 years. Much loved partner of the late Jimmy. Loved mum of Dion and Ashton. Proud and cherished nan of Jayde, Blair, Taelyn and Lennox; Levi, Kahn and Lexis, great nan of Leah. A service for Rebecca will be held at the Chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm, Wednesday 18 December 2019, followed by private cremation. All communications to: "Rebecca's Family" c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 17, 2019