|
|
MOORE, Relna Lillian McLennan. (nee Campbell) 11.11.1933 to 17.12.2019. Aged 86. Loved eldest daughter of the late Daniel McLennan (Len) Campbell and Inez Phyllis Lillian (Lil) Campbell (nee Chapman). Loved wife of the late William Barry (Barry) Moore. Loved mother and mother in law of Ruth and Garry Rye (Waiuku), Robyn Moore (Tauranga) and John and Tina Moore (Tauranga). Loved Granny of Diana Moore and William Moore. Loved sister of Derrel (Rusty), Lorae Costigan, Lowell, Urlys Mitchell, Kerin (Sandy) (Deceased), Gurvin (Bluey) and Taina. Loved stepdaughter of Aggie Campbell (formerly Gage) and stepsister of Riki, Goodwin, George, Kushla and Cranston Gage. A service for Relna is to be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga at 2pm on Friday, 20 December. Graveside service and burial Waipu Cemetery, Northland at 2pm on Saturday, 21 December. Cut flowers only please. Communications to Relna's family, C/-Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 19, 2019