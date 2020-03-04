|
|
PANOHO Reuben Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by whanau on 2nd March 2020, aged 74. Loved husband of the late Carol Panoho (nee Graham). Adored father and father-in-law of Angela and David, Tracey and Mike, Jo and Lava. Cherished Grandad / Granti to Jolene, Alysha, Dean, Robbie, Kane and Tayla. Treasured Great-grandfather / Granti to his great- grandchildren. Rueben will be at "The Farm" in McGill Road, Portland, Wednesday afternoon followed by a service at Maunu Crematorium at 2:30pm on Thursday 5th March 2020. All communications to Tracey 021 122 0407.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 4, 2020