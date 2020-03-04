Home

POWERED BY

Reuben PANOHO

Add a Memory
Reuben PANOHO Notice
PANOHO Reuben Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by whanau on 2nd March 2020, aged 74. Loved husband of the late Carol Panoho (nee Graham). Adored father and father-in-law of Angela and David, Tracey and Mike, Jo and Lava. Cherished Grandad / Granti to Jolene, Alysha, Dean, Robbie, Kane and Tayla. Treasured Great-grandfather / Granti to his great- grandchildren. Rueben will be at "The Farm" in McGill Road, Portland, Wednesday afternoon followed by a service at Maunu Crematorium at 2:30pm on Thursday 5th March 2020. All communications to Tracey 021 122 0407.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reuben's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -