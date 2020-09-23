Home

Rhoda Doreen DANIEL

Rhoda Doreen DANIEL Notice
DANIEL, Rhoda Doreen Passed away peacefully on 21st September 2020 at Whangarei Hospital. Loving wife of the late David. Sister of Rita (deceased), Vera (deceased), Gladys, Lois, and Lionel (deceased). Aunty of Corrina, Rex, Paul, Karen, Warren, and great aunty to many. A service will be held in the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu at 12.30pm on Thursday 24th September 2020. All communications to the Daniel Family, c/- P.O Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 23, 2020
