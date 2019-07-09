|
|
LANGDON Richard Nelson (Dick) Passed away peace- fully on 6th July 2019, in his 96th year. Loving husband of the late Fay. Much loved father of Jan, Richard, and Vicki. Father-in-law of of Roger, Chris, and Kylee. Grandfather to his 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. "Our Kauri tree has fallen." A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Thursday 11th July 2019 followed by interment at Maunu Services Lawn Cemetery. All communications to the Langdon Family, c/- P.O.Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 9, 2019