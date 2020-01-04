Home

Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Richard Michael JOHNSON

Richard Michael JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON Richard Michael (Michael) Passed away on Friday 3rd January 2020; aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Diana and the late Jennifer. Much loved father and father-in- law of Stephen and Andrea, Chris and Nina, Shane and Rachel, Sandra and Aaron. Loved Pa to his many grandchildren.A service for Michael will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm Wednesday 8 January 2020. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to the Northland Alzheimer's Society, PO Box 7027, Tikipunga 0144 would be appreciated. All communications to the "Johnson Family" c/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 4, 2020
