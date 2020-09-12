|
|
PUTTNAM, Richard.[size=15] A well fought battle lost on 25 August 2020 in his 77th year. Cherished husband of Anne and brother in law of Ivan and Yvonne, Marie and Gerald (deceased), Peter and Esta. Special thanks to Lisa Dawson and the Canopy Cancer Care team in Whangarei and North Shore, also to North Haven Hospice for their utmost care, love and support. A big thank you for the lovely flowers, cards, emails and texts. In accordance with Richard's wishes a private service and burial has been held - thank you Margo for making this day very special. Any donations may be made directly to North Haven Hospice, PO Box 7050, Whangarei 0144.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 12, 2020