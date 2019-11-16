Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Turuki Marae
Waikare - Bay of Islands
WILCOX Rina Passed away peace- fully on 13 November at Wharerangi Rest Home, Taupo, aged 79. Beloved Mum of Robert and Violet, Lydia and Wayne, Miriama, Charlie and Yvette, Douglas and Lynette and, Billy and Donna. Cherished grandmother and great grandmother to all her moko and loved whaea to friends and extended whanau. "We will miss your smile and we know that you are dancing in the halls of heaven with your beloved Charlie". A Service to celebrate Rina's life will be held at Turuki Marae, Waikare - Bay of Islands, on Monday 18th November at 10am.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 16, 2019
