WILCOX Rina The whānau of Rina Wilcox wishes to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following our sad loss. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many friends, neighbours and well wishers who visited her at home and who attended her burial in Waikare, the final resting place of her and her beloved Charlie. For those who telephoned, travelled long distances, sent floral tributes, cards and messages of condolences, we are truly grateful. A special word of thanks to the management, nurses and staff at Wharerangi Rest Home and Village in Taupō for their kindness, care and respect shown at all times to Rina; and to Taupō Funeral Services for their sensitivity and professional handling of Rina in preparing her for her journey to Waikare. It would be impossible to thank everyone individually but please accept this acknowledgment as an expression of our deepest gratitude. Rina and Charlie's children, grand children and great grand children.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 30, 2019
