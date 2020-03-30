Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rita VINING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Elsie VINING

Add a Memory
Rita Elsie VINING Notice
VINING, Rita Elsie Rita passed away at Cairnfield House Rest Home on Friday 27th March 2020; in her 93rd year. Dearly loved daughter of Arthur and Camellia Vining (both deceased). Loved sister and sister-in- law of the late Audrey and Edwin Webb (both deceased), Gladys and the late Jack Widdison, Joyce and the late Rob Crump, Jan and Warren King (both deceased); and a loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Cairnfield House for their wonderful care of Rita. In accordance with Rita's wishes her private burial has taken place.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -