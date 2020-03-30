|
VINING, Rita Elsie Rita passed away at Cairnfield House Rest Home on Friday 27th March 2020; in her 93rd year. Dearly loved daughter of Arthur and Camellia Vining (both deceased). Loved sister and sister-in- law of the late Audrey and Edwin Webb (both deceased), Gladys and the late Jack Widdison, Joyce and the late Rob Crump, Jan and Warren King (both deceased); and a loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Cairnfield House for their wonderful care of Rita. In accordance with Rita's wishes her private burial has taken place.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 30, 2020