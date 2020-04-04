|
|
COUZINS Rita May Peacefully passed away on 2nd April 2020 aged 78 years. Much loved wife of Tony, dearly loved Mum of Debbie, Nick, and Sarah. Mother in law to Shane, Karen, and Gary. Proud grandmother of Bex, Matt, Catherine, Anthony, Zoe, Luke an Paige Great grandmother to Shae, Casey, Sophie and Alara. "Gone but forever in our hearts." The family wish to sincerely thank the staff of Radius Rimu Park Rest Home for their loving care over the last 4 years. Due to the current government restriction on gatherings, a celebration of Rita's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers it would be appreciated if donations are made direct to St.Johns Ambulance. All communications to the Couzins family c/- PO Box 8043 Kensington Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 4, 2020