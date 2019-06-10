Home

VEENEMANS Robbert Christiaan Sadly passed away as a result of a short illness on Friday 7 June 2019; aged 78 years. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle. The family wish to sincerely thank the staff of Selwyn Park Rest Retirement Home for their care of Robbert. A private service for Robbert is being held today (Monday 10 June 2019) in Whangarei. All communications to: "The Struijcken & Veenemans Families", c/- P O Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 10, 2019
