CURREEN Robert John Passed away on June 3rd, 2020 at his home in Kaikohe. Beloved Husband of Ivy. Dearly Loved Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, and Friend. Will be forever cherished. Bobby will be laying in state at Squire Funeral Services, 15 Wihongi Street, Kaikohe from 9:00am until 4:30pm today Friday 5th June, 2020. His service will be held in the Chapel of Squire Funeral Services tomorrow Saturday 6th June, 2020 at 10:00am followed by burial in the Umawera Cemetery. Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 5, 2020