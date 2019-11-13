|
|
FLORANCE Robert Edgar (Ref) 14.09.1926~09.11.2019 Much loved husband of Val for nearly 65 years. Much loved father of Shona, Colin and Christopher (deceased). Fond grandad of Daniel and Liam, Jessica and Jamie, also wee great grandson Theodore. Loving friend of Mitzi. "Those we love don't go away They walk beside us everyday Unseen, unheard but always near Still loved, still missed and very dear." Thanks to all those who have cared for Ref. He will be sadly missed. In accordance with Ref's wishes, a private family funeral was held. All correspondence: c/- PO Box 5116 Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 13, 2019