Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert FLORANCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Edgar FLORANCE


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Robert Edgar FLORANCE Notice
FLORANCE Robert Edgar (Ref) 14.09.1926~09.11.2019 Much loved husband of Val for nearly 65 years. Much loved father of Shona, Colin and Christopher (deceased). Fond grandad of Daniel and Liam, Jessica and Jamie, also wee great grandson Theodore. Loving friend of Mitzi. "Those we love don't go away They walk beside us everyday Unseen, unheard but always near Still loved, still missed and very dear." Thanks to all those who have cared for Ref. He will be sadly missed. In accordance with Ref's wishes, a private family funeral was held. All correspondence: c/- PO Box 5116 Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -