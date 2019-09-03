|
FIFE Robert James (Jim) 6.5.1932 ~ 1.9.2019 Passed away peace- fully at Rawene Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Valmai Fife (nee Parlane), loved father of Ken and Valerie, Greg and Tania, Chris and Roxanne, Suzanne and Alan. Grandfather to many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Wednesday 4th September at 11am at the Rawene Hall followed by interment at Rawene Cemetery. Jim will be laying in state at his home on Tuesday.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 3, 2019