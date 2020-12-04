|
|
ADAMS, Robert John (Bob) Passed away peacefully at Kamo home on 2nd December with his family around him. Beloved husband of Mary, dearly loved Dad to Jill and Martin and Father in law to Neil and Aynslie. Pop to Maria, Milan, Maddie, Joel, Rosie and Emilie and great grandfather to Niko. Our Pop, you will be greatly missed. Special thanks to the staff at Kamo home for their care and support. Bob was 86. His funeral will be held at St Stephens Church, Onerahi on Monday 7th Dec at 1130am followed by a private cremation. Correspondence to 250 Beach Rd, Onerahi. In lieu of flowers the family welcomes donations to Habitat for Humanity.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 4, 2020