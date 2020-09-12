|
MOFFITT, Robert (Bob) Dearly loved husband of Chris. Father of Andrew, Grandfather of Samantha and Jessica. Brother of Andrea, John and Marj. Sadly passed away on the 8th of September 2020. Surrounded by his loving family. Now at peace. A service will be held at 11:00am on Monday 14th September 2020 at Newberrys Funeral Home Cnr Kamo Rd & Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei All communications to "The Moffitt Family" c/- Newberrys Funeral Home PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 12, 2020