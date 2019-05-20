Home

Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Roberta Clark (nee Malcolm) (Robyn) PAPICH

PAPICH Roberta Clark (Robyn) (nee Malcolm) Passed away peace- fully at Jane Mander Hospital on 18 May 2019; aged 82 years. Cherished wife of the late Ivan. Much loved mother of Joanne and Brendon. Adored grandmother and great grandmother. Much loved sister and aunty. A service for Robyn will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Wednesday 22 May 2019. All communications to: "The Papich Family", c/- P O Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 20, 2019
