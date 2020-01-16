Home

HANSARD Roberta Maureen (Bobbie) Passed away Tuesday 14 January, 2020 peacefully at Whangarei Hospice. Beloved wife of John and adored mother and mother-in-law of Sandra and Brent Rees, and Kareen Extremely proud grandma to Courtney and Xavier. Roberta's final passing will be handled by Newberrys. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Whangarei Hospice. A wonderful establishment that you may have to use on some occasion. A private gathering will be held per Roberta's wishes.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 16, 2020
