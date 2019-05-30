Home

ROBERTA NORA (ROBIN) BALL

ROBERTA NORA (ROBIN) BALL Notice
BALL Roberta Nora (Robin) (nee Haycock) Passed away, peace- fully on 28 May 2019, aged 89 years Loved wife of Charlie Ball (dec); loved mother and mother- in-law of Peter and Sara Ball, Annette and Ross Maskell, Susan King. Adored Nana to her 13 grandchildren and 8 great- grandchildren. Robin's farewell will be held on Saturday 1 June 2019 at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Hokianga Road, Dargaville at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kaipara Hospice, PO Box 112 Dargaville 0340. All correspondence to Sue King, c/- PO Box 306 Dargaville 0340.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 30, 2019
