|
|
BROWN Robin Charles Passed away suddenly on Friday 27th March 2020 at Whangarei Base Hospital. Loving husband of Tua, and Beloved father to Isaac- Ricardo, Ryan, Myrtle, Setareh, Jade, Jamal and Awhina, and Grandfather to Marcellus, Kaloni, Alex, Merekara and Rawiri. Gone but forever in our hearts. Due to the current government restrictions a private burial has taken place at Maunu Park Cemetery. Notice of a memorial service will follow. All communication to "The Family of Robin Brown" c/o Newberrys Funeral Home PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 1, 2020