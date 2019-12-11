Home

Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30 a.m.
Chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals
(entrance 17 Western Hills Drive)
Whau Valley, Whangarei
Robin Lena (Bob) DYER

Robin Lena (Bob) DYER Notice
DYER Robin Lena (Bob) Passed away peace- fully at his home in Ngunguru on Saturday 7 December 2019, aged 90 years. Loving husband of Alice and former husband of the late Joy. Loved father and father-in-law of Steven(deceased) and Dena, Raymond and Lynne, Keith and Dawn, Ivan (deceased) and Paula, John and Adele. Step-father of Leone, James. Lyn, Audrey and Greg. Granddad of 19 grand children and 16 great grand children. Poppa Bob to 3 grand children and 6 great grand children. "Casting off his mooring lines for the final time to find a peaceful anchorage". Service to be held in the Chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10:30am on a Saturday 14th December 2019.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 11, 2019
