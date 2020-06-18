Home

Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Service
Monday, Jun. 22, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Whangarei Anglican Church
2 Kamo Road
Whangarei
Robin WILKINS

Robin WILKINS Notice
WILKINS Robin Charles 19/8/1937-16/6/2020 Reg.1 RNZIR W.O.II, JP retired Holder of the Royal Coat of Arms. Dearly beloved husband of Elaine for 57 years, loved father and father in law of Michael and Mette (Denmark), Natasha, Vanessa and Ben. Much loved and adored Granddad to Scott, Amanda, Kelly, Phillip, Sophie and Briar. Cousin of Professor David MJ Lilley FRS. A service will be held at, Whangarei Anglican Church, 2 Kamo Road, Whangarei on Monday 22/06/2020 at 12.00pm, followed by interment at Maunu Lawn Cemetery. A wake will follow at Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whangarei. All communications to Newberrys Funeral Home, PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 18, 2020
