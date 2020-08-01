|
CUTFIELD, Robyn Slipped away while asleep at home. Treasured wife of the late Arthur Cutfield. Much loved mother of Wayne and Heather, Mark and Kerry, Tracey and Duane and grandchildren Nicole, Christopher, Samantha, Samuel, Emma, Holly and Harrison and great grandchildren Max and Liam. With us forever A service to celebrate Robyn's life will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, Cnr Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Tuesday 4th August, at 12noon.
