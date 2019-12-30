Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 p.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,
Marlow Road
Maromaku
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodger HARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodger Gilbert HARRIS

Add a Memory
Rodger Gilbert HARRIS Notice
HARRIS Rodger Gilbert (Butch) Passed away on Friday 27 December 2019 after a long illness. Loving husband of Leona and much- loved father of Amber and Jack, Amy, Emma and Motoki and Laura and Lei. Adored Grandad of James, Eve, Caleb, Jacob and Lani. A service will be held on Saturday 4 January 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Marlow Road, Maromaku at 12.00pm, followed by interment in the Maromaku Valley Cemetery. William Cotton & Sons Feilding, 06 323-7062 www.feildingfunerals.co.nz
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodger's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -