HARRIS Rodger Gilbert (Butch) Passed away on Friday 27 December 2019 after a long illness. Loving husband of Leona and much- loved father of Amber and Jack, Amy, Emma and Motoki and Laura and Lei. Adored Grandad of James, Eve, Caleb, Jacob and Lani. A service will be held on Saturday 4 January 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Marlow Road, Maromaku at 12.00pm, followed by interment in the Maromaku Valley Cemetery. William Cotton & Sons Feilding, 06 323-7062 www.feildingfunerals.co.nz
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 30, 2019