|
|
CLOTWORTHY, Roger Barton.[size=15] [nbsp][nbsp][nbsp]Born 05-12-1935. Passed away on 08-05-2019. NZ Army (CMT) 303141 T/CPL. Loved husband of Isabel (nee Pepperell). Father and father-in-law of Bruce and Dot, Kathryn and John Baker, Stuart and Marina, Kevin and Joy; and the late Colin. Grandfather of Simon, Ashleigh, Clark, Dane and Gina. 60 Years of happy marriage. Northbound to Heavenly Transport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the TECT Rescue Helicopter at www.rescue.org.nzService followed by private cremation to be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Saturday May 18, at 2.30pm. Communications to The Clotworthy Family, C/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 14, 2019