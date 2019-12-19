|
HILL Roger George Passed away peacefully on 18 December 2019 surrounded by family; aged 75 years. Best friend in all the world of Mary. Adored father and father-in-law of Susan and Chris; Peter and Kathleen. Very much loved grandad of Jessica, Sophie, Emma, Harry, Kate, Cam, Eve, and Grace. A get together to farewell Roger will be held in the chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Avenue, Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Friday 20 December 2019 at 12 noon. All communications to: "The Hill Family", PO Box 300 Whangarei 0140
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 19, 2019