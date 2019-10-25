|
HORN Romaine (nee Douglas) Went to be with her Lord, on Tuesday 22 October 2019. Mother of James (Shane) and the late Sheree. Loved sister of Ken and the late Herbie. Loved and cherished aunt of her many nieces and nephews and godmother of John. Much loved friend of all who met her. A celebration of Romaine's life will be held in the Chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Tuesday 29 October 2019, at 12 noon, followed by Cremation. Romaine will be resting at Newberrys Funeral Home, visitors welcome, today 10am - 5pm and Tuesday 8.30am -11am. All communication to Shannon 0221880212. All correspondence to the 'Douglas Family' C-/ PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 25, 2019