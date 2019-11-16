|
|
AKEHURST, Ronald Frederick (Ron).[size=15] [nbsp][nbsp][nbsp]Born 29-11-1931. Ron passed away peacefully on the 13th November at 7:50am. Much loved Romeo of Els, Brother of Rita, beloved Dad of Amanda, Stephen (deceased), Isobel (deceased), Elizabeth and Mark and Teresa and Kerry. Grandad to Alex, Karla, Olivia, Sidney, George, Yeshe, Maeve, Alice and Hayden and Great Grandad of Penelope. A gentleman to the end ? always looking on the bright side ? he will be so missed. A private family service will be held next week. Our thanks to the amazing staff at Whangarei Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be much appreciated.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 16, 2019