Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald AKEHURST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Frederick (Ron) AKEHURST


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Ronald Frederick (Ron) AKEHURST Notice
AKEHURST, Ronald Frederick (Ron).[size=15] [nbsp][nbsp][nbsp]Born 29-11-1931. Ron passed away peacefully on the 13th November at 7:50am. Much loved Romeo of Els, Brother of Rita, beloved Dad of Amanda, Stephen (deceased), Isobel (deceased), Elizabeth and Mark and Teresa and Kerry. Grandad to Alex, Karla, Olivia, Sidney, George, Yeshe, Maeve, Alice and Hayden and Great Grandad of Penelope. A gentleman to the end ? always looking on the bright side ? he will be so missed. A private family service will be held next week. Our thanks to the amazing staff at Whangarei Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be much appreciated.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -