Ronald Ian (Ronnie) BIRT

Ronald Ian (Ronnie) BIRT Notice
BIRT, Ronald Ian (Ronnie).[size=15] [nbsp][nbsp][nbsp]Passed away on 07-03-2020. Formerly of Taipuha, Northland. Passed away after a long illness. Dearly loved son of the late Ivor and Christina (nee Savage, Opoutere). Much loved brother and brother in law of Rex and Christine, Marilyn, John, Christine (Bub), and the late Billy, Michael, and Steven. Ronnie will lay at rest in Nightcaps, Southland. "Until the twelfth of never, We'll still be loving you."
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 13, 2020
