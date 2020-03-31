Home

Ronald James (Ron) HARRISON

Ronald James (Ron) HARRISON Notice
HARRISON Ronald James (Ron) Sadly, passed away at Kawakawa Hospital, 27th March 2020. Dearly loved and loving husband of Alison and loving father to Shane and Carol, Dene and Judith, Joel and Hannah, Hayley and Rhys. Proud and gentle grandfather, great grandfather and matua whangai to so many. Ron was 3 months short of his 60th wedding anniversary and 5 months short of his 80th birthday. Our family would like to thank the staff at Whangarei and Kawakawa hospital for ensuring the upkeep of his Mana during his short illness. A well-known and beloved member of our community, a true gentleman. You will be missed. A celebration of Rons life will be held at a later date. Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 31, 2020
