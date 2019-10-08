|
JENKINS Ronald Sydney Henry (Ron) 29.10.1934 ~ 06.10.2019 Born and died on the farm, Taratara, Bay of Islands. Dearly loved husband and mate of Brenda for over 60 years. Loved father of Alan, Heather, Gaylene and Arthur, and Kerry and Jeanna. Very proud Papa of Rhonda and Kasey, Larry, Owen and Amanda, and Leighden. Great Grandpapa of Heidi and Ngawai. "So many treasured memories of happy times. Till we meet again" Garden flowers only please and all donations to Bay of Islands Hospice and District Nurses would be appreciated. Ron is lying instate at his home up until his funeral which will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church Pakaraka, 2pm Wednesday 9th October 2019, followed by a private cremation. All communication to C/- Jenkins Family P.O Box 77 Kaikohe, 0440. Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 8, 2019