ELLIOTT Rosemary Corin Dearly loved wife of the late Jock Elliot for 60 years. Much loved mother of Alan, Chris and Mike. Adored Gran to Tom, Melissa and Julia; and step- grandmother to Laverne, and Rudolph. Great grandmother to George, Lucas and Charlie, and step great grandmother to James and Tandia. Loved sister of Jo and Jock (both deceased). Much loved by cousins Helen and Darnel. Loved by her daughters-in-law Sue, Prescila and Kate. A service will be held at the Maunu Crematorium, Cemetery Road, Maunu at 2.30pm on Saturday 28th December 2019. In lieu of flowers, Corin would appreciate a donation to any of her favourite charities; Greenpeace, Forest & Bird, Amnesty International, Fred Hollows Foundation, St John (Ambulance), Alzheimers NZ, Save the Children, Plunket Society, Blind Foundation or Hospice. All communications to the Elliot Family C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 24, 2019