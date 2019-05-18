Home

Rosemary Delaney MACPHERSON

MACPHERSON Rosemary Delaney Suddenly in Opotiki on Wednesday 15 May 2019. Aged 72 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Anna Law; Peter and Jess Law; David and Karen Law. Cherished grandmother of Joshua, Samuel, Matthew and Jacob; Katie and Tristan; Indiana and Colton. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Rosemary at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford on Wednesday, 22 May at 11am. Followed by interment at the Kopuatama Cemetery. All messages to Rosemary's family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford or heavenaddress.com. Brian Darth Funeral Services.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 18, 2019
