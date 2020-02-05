Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary STANNING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Jean STANNING

Add a Memory
Rosemary Jean STANNING Notice
STANNING Rosemary Jean 26.05.1926 ~ 02.02.2020 Passed away at Jane Mander Rest Home, aged 93years. Dearly loved Wife of the late David. Loved Mother and mother- in-law of Gordon, Graham (deceased), Sean and Glynis (deceased), Deborah and Steve. Special Gran to Rebecca and Richard, Elizabeth and Shaun, and Catherine. Gran Stan and Great Gran of Sean and Jamie, Steven and Brooke, and their families. 'She did her best' A private cremation has been held. Many thanks to the caring staff of Jane Mander. All communications to 'the Stanning family' C/- Turner, P.O. Box 1312, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -