|
|
STANNING Rosemary Jean 26.05.1926 ~ 02.02.2020 Passed away at Jane Mander Rest Home, aged 93years. Dearly loved Wife of the late David. Loved Mother and mother- in-law of Gordon, Graham (deceased), Sean and Glynis (deceased), Deborah and Steve. Special Gran to Rebecca and Richard, Elizabeth and Shaun, and Catherine. Gran Stan and Great Gran of Sean and Jamie, Steven and Brooke, and their families. 'She did her best' A private cremation has been held. Many thanks to the caring staff of Jane Mander. All communications to 'the Stanning family' C/- Turner, P.O. Box 1312, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 5, 2020