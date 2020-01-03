Home

Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Maunu Crematorium
Cemetery Road
Maunu

Ross Adrian WOOLHOUSE

Ross Adrian WOOLHOUSE Notice
WOOLHOUSE Ross Adrian 29.03.1930~29.12.2019 Passed away peace- fully surrounded by family in his 90th year. Loved husband of the late Beth. Loving father and father-in-law of Kevin and Barbara; Grant and Heather. Cherished poppa of Loretta; James; Brent; Mary-Ann; Jade and Max. Treasured great poppa of 7. A service will be held on Friday 3rd January 2020 at Maunu Crematorium, Cemetery Rd, Maunu, Whangarei commencing at 12:30pm. All communications to: "The Woolhouse Family" c/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 3, 2020
