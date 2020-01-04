Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ross JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ross Heathcote JONES

Add a Memory
Ross Heathcote JONES Notice
JONES Ross Heathcote Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 28th December 2019; aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of 52 years of Jill. Loved father of Kym and Geoff, Tracy and Wayne, Paul and Tiffany. Adored grandfather of Callum, Cody, Jamie, Paige, Emma and Hayden. 'Will always be missed' As per Ross's wishes a private service has been held. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to: Hospice who have been marvellous. Many thanks to Home Support North. Any communications to: P.O Box 21, Maungakaramea, 0146.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ross's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -