JONES Ross Heathcote Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 28th December 2019; aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of 52 years of Jill. Loved father of Kym and Geoff, Tracy and Wayne, Paul and Tiffany. Adored grandfather of Callum, Cody, Jamie, Paige, Emma and Hayden. 'Will always be missed' As per Ross's wishes a private service has been held. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to: Hospice who have been marvellous. Many thanks to Home Support North. Any communications to: P.O Box 21, Maungakaramea, 0146.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 4, 2020