MOONEY Ross Francis On June 20th 2019 peacefully at his home, Ruakaka after a short illness, aged 55. Dearly loved husband of Jenny. Much loved father of Ross (Jnr) and Haley, Kevin and Demi, and Cameron. Loved son of Hilma and the late Colin. Brother to Roslyn, Lynette, Beth, Helen, and Tyler. A service for Ross will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley Whangarei at 1.30pm Tuesday June 25th 2019, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations sent direct to the North Haven Hospice, PO Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei 0112, would be appreciated. Communications to the Mooney family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 22, 2019